Clash between Asif Ali and Afghan bowler was heat of the moment, Muhammad Yousuf

DUBAI: Pakistan Cricket Team’s Batting Coach Muhammad Yousuf in a statement said that the clash between Asif Ali and the Afghan bowler was the heat of the moment and it is not a big deal that such things happen on the field, BOL News reported.

Muhammad Yousuf added that Pak-Afghan players have a close relationship. Regarding the Pakistani squad, he said that the Pakistani team is working hard to win the trophy and in all three fields of sports, all the players are giving their best performance.

While talking about the team’s captain Babar Azam, the coach added that Babar is not out of form, it’s his misfortune. However, we should not worry about Babar Azam getting out early.

On the other hand, the coach appreciated Naseem Shah’s performance and that that Naseem’s these 2 sixes will be remembered like Javed Miandad’s sixes as he made history.

