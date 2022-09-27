Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett sent to local hospital.

Myles Garrett, a prominent defensive end for the Cleveland Browns, was injured in a single-car collision on Monday after leaving the team’s practice facility in Berea, Ohio. The Browns reported that Garrett was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol informed NFL.com that Garrett, who was traveling with one passenger, was involved in a collision just before 3 p.m. local time close to the 5600 block of State Road. As soon as the police arrived on the scene, Garrett was said to be awake and cognizant. According to the OSHP, Garrett did not sustain any serious wounds, and no signs of impairment are present.

Garrett has been “awake and receptive” at the hospital, according to a statement from his agent, Nicole Lynn, as they wait to learn the full extent of any injuries sustained.

Myles Garrett was injured in a one-car collision this afternoon and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, according to Lynn’s statement. “He has been conscious and responsive while we wait to hear the full nature of his wounds. The Garrett family would like to express their gratitude to the medical staff who safely took Myles and his passenger to the hospital after getting them out of the car.”

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero stated that Garrett is anticipated to leave the hospital Monday night, according to Lynn.

According to the OSHP, Garrett, 26, and his passenger were both buckled up. The cause of the collision is being looked into.

Through the first three games of the season, Garrett, a two-time first-team All-Pro, has recorded three sacks.

