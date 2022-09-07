Conor McGregor responds to Cejudo’s training advice

Following Henry Cejudo’s criticism of Conor McGregor’s.

Recent training video, the UFC contender named himself the “goat.”

Conor McGregor had would have liked to get back to the ring before the year’s end, but since of his ongoing physical recovery.

And his commitment to a Hollywood project, his return has been deferred until 2023.

Having not contended since cracking his leg against Dustin Poirier in their set of three session last July, McGregor is getting ready for his re-visitation of the octagon.

In the wake of survey one of the Irishman’s phases of preparation recordings, Cejudo, a previous two-weight UFC champion like McGregor, gave the warrior exhort.

McGregor responded to Cejudo’s YouTube video dissecting how McGregor strikes pads by saying: “Haha show me your head kick on the power pad, my bro. I’m the f****n goat ya know it.”

In his two battles with Poirier last year, McGregor was crushed the twice. Three years will have gone since his latest triumph when he gets back into the game to the octagon.

