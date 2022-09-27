Cowboys’ Dak Prescott won’t face the Giants on Monday night.

Even though Cowboys’ Dak Prescott won’t play against the Giants on Monday night, the Cowboys’ quarterback is already garnering attention before the game. Before his team’s game against the Giants, Prescott acknowledged that he had the sutures out of his surgically repaired right thumb.

After breaking his thumb during the Cowboys’ loss to the Buccaneers in their season opener, Prescott has missed two games, the most recent one being this past Monday. Prescott updated the crowd on his recovery status and anticipated return date before throwing the ball during pregame warmups.

Prescott said to Lisa Salters, “A couple of weeks, and I’m considering this week as one of them,” adding that he isn’t ruling out participating in the Cowboys’ upcoming game against the Commanders.

When Prescott will return to the field will depend on his ability to hold the ball. Prescott suffered an injury, but the Cowboys chose not to immediately place him on injured reserve because they believed he would return to the field between early and mid-October.

Two days after Prescott’s injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, “We want him to be in consideration for playing within the next four games.”

Dallas defeated the Bengals 20-17 in its first game without Prescott, with backup quarterback Cooper Rush orchestrating the decisive late drive. Rush has played well with the ball and helped the Cowboys enter Monday night’s game with the league’s most effective red zone offense, despite the fact that he has completed less than 60% of his attempts this season.

Rush and the Cowboys will play against a Giants defense on Monday night that is now eighth in the league in terms of passing yards allowed and points allowed, first in terms of third-down efficiency, and sixth in terms of red zone efficiency. However, the Giants have struggled against the run, ranking 21st in the league in terms of rushing yards allowed.

