Cricket Australia appeals for donations to help flood-hit families across Pakistan.

Australia’s Cricket (CA) issued a donation request to aid Pakistan’s flood-affected households.
CA spoke out in favor of Pakistan’s flood-stricken country on Monday. With one-third of the nation under water and more than 33 million people affected, the impacts of Pakistan’s monsoon rains have been terrible, CA tweeted from its official account. “If you can, please consider giving at http://pakistan.unicef.org.au/cricket,” it added.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had already made a plea for aid for Pakistan’s flood victims.
It’s been devastating to see the effects of torrential rains in Pakistan, with one-third of the country under water and more than 33 million people affected.
It's been devastating to see the effects of torrential rains in Pakistan, with one-third of the country under water and more than 33 million people affected.
— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 12, 2022
Heavy flooding struck numerous areas of Pakistan in the months of July and August. Numerous people were left homeless while dozens of people lost their lives.
