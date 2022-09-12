Advertisement
  • Cricket Australia appeals for donations to help flood-hit families across Pakistan.
  • CA spoke out in favor of Pakistan’s flood-stricken country on Monday.
  • Heavy flooding struck numerous areas of Pakistan in the months of July and August.
Australia’s Cricket (CA) issued a donation request to aid Pakistan’s flood-affected households.

CA spoke out in favor of Pakistan’s flood-stricken country on Monday. With one-third of the nation under water and more than 33 million people affected, the impacts of Pakistan’s monsoon rains have been terrible, CA tweeted from its official account. “If you can, please consider giving at http://pakistan.unicef.org.au/cricket,” it added.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had already made a plea for aid for Pakistan’s flood victims.

Heavy flooding struck numerous areas of Pakistan in the months of July and August. Numerous people were left homeless while dozens of people lost their lives.

