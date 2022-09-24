Cristiano Ronaldo accused by FA of incident involving a fan’s phone

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United has been charged by the FA.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United has been charged by the Football Association over a video that appeared to show him.

Shoving a fan’s phone out of his hand.

A video and comments were released on social media after a 1-0 loss to Everton in April, claiming that he had damaged the device as he was leaving the field.

Later, Ronaldo apologized online.

It was “never easy to deal with emotions in difficult circumstances such as the one we are facing,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram after the event.

It was "never easy to deal with emotions in difficult circumstances such as the one we are facing," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram after the event. "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. "I would like to apologies for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship." He received a warning from the police on the event in August. "It is alleged that the forward's conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent," the FA said in a statement. Manchester United declared that they will support Ronaldo in denying the charge. United's opportunity to qualify for the Champions League was eliminated by the defeat at Everton. In the end, they placed sixth.