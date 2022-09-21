Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Portugal in Euro cup 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced he will.

Continue playing for Portugal until after.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, recently announced his desire to retire from international football after the World Cup.

He now insists that his time with the national team is far from over and that he “still feels inspired” to serve the sport for a little while more on the international stage.

“I hope to be a part of the Federation for a few more years. I still feel motivated, my ambition is high. My path to the national team is not over. We have many quality youngsters. I will be at the World Cup and I want to be at the European Championship,”

Ronaldo’s remarks during the Portuguese Football Federation’s annual Quinas de Ouro awards event were quoted in the publication.

Ronaldo was given an honorary award for setting the record for goals scored in his nation there.

By the 2024 European Championship, the Portuguese forward will be 39 years old. Before being replaced due to an injury only 25 minutes into the game, he led his team to the unexpected European Championship victory in 2016 and scored three goals on Portugal’s path to the decisive match.

Portugal is scheduled to face Ghana in their opening World Cup match on November 24 before playing Uruguay, the defending champions of the sport. The team will face South Korea on December 2 to conclude its group round.