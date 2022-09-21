Damian Willoughby fired by Chelsea management

Chelsea’s commercial director Damian Willoughby has been sacked.

Sending “inappropriate communications” to a female football finance agent.

Damian Willoughby, Chelsea’s commercial director, was fired for sending “inappropriate communications” to a female football finance agent.

Inappropriate texts were exchanged by Willoughby to Catalina Kim before he joined the club last month. In March, Kim took part in an effort to purchase the West London club.

“Chelsea confirms that it has terminated commercial director Damian Willoughby’s employment with immediate effect,” a club spokesperson said.

“Evidence of inappropriate messages sent by Mr Willoughby, prior to his appointment at Chelsea FC earlier this month, has recently been provided to and investigated by the club.

“While they were sent prior to his employment at the club, such behaviour runs absolutely counter to the workplace environment and corporate culture being established by the club’s new ownership.”

Following the club’s acquisition by an investor group led by billionaire Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, Willoughby started a second stint there last month.

Between 2007 and 2010, Willoughby worked at Chelsea. He has also worked for Manchester City and EA Sports. But after only a month in the position, he was fired.

According to The Telegraph, which broke the news first, Tim Glick, Chelsea’s head of business, saw Kim highlight the letters before hiring Willoughby.

Kim’s company, C&P Sports Group, participated in British real estate investor Nick Candy’s attempt to acquire the club after Roman Abramovich, the club’s previous owner, placed it up for sale earlier this year.

A Chelsea statement continued, “The club’s owners are dedicated to build and nurture a culture of openness, responsibility, inclusivity, diversity, and opportunity. They are working relentlessly to set and attain the greatest standards both on and off the field.

“The club is committed to creating an environment which embodies these values.”

