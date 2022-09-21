Daria Saville staring at another lengthy period on sidelines,

She had ruptured a ligament in her left knee while competing in Tokyo.

She is looking at another protracted period of time out injured.

Advertisement

MELBOURNE: Daria Saville, an Australian, confirmed on Wednesday that she had ruptured a ligament in her left knee while competing in Tokyo, and she is now looking at another protracted period of time out injured.

The career of Moscow-born Saville, who competed under the name Gavrilova until last year when she married Australian tennis player Luke Saville, has been marred by serious injuries.

The 28-year-old required extensive knee surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in 2013 that forced her to miss a significant amount of the women’s tour.

After missing the majority of the 2021 season due to Achilles tendon surgery, Saville dropped to 627th in the world in February. She has subsequently climbed back up to number 55.

Her most recent injury occurred as she sprang into the air to hit a forehand against Naomi Osaka at the Pan Pacific Open. She subsequently collapsed to the court and started crying.

Saville said on Twitter, “Torn ACL. Flashbacks from 2013,” and thanked her teammates for their concern.

Advertisement

By the way, don’t worry about me. I regret that everyone is so anxious. I’ll be fine, I swear.

Also Read Naomi Osaka claims that this year has been “more down than up” Former world number one Naomi Osaka says she has gone through. "More...