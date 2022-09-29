Declan Rice receives transfer warning from West Ham.

They run the risk of losing their captain.

Club is poised for another European adventure after reaching the UEFA Europa League semifinals the previous year.

If West Ham United doesn’t match Declan Rice’ goals on and off the field, they run the risk of losing their captain.

Following Mark Noble’s retirement in the summer, Rice was given the armband for the Hammers, and the team invested substantially to improve upon their seventh-place Premier League performance.

Lucas Paqueta, Gianluca Scamacca, and Nayef Aguerd were purchased for more than £160 million, but David Moyes’ team is currently wallowing in 18th place due to declining performance on the field.

Rice will leave “sooner rather than later,” according to former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie, who also predicts Rice will leave next year, unless UEFA Champions League football is played at the London Stadium.

He told West Ham Zone, “I think they’ll look at a big center half again. “The midfield also factors into this. Declan will likely depart sooner rather than later if they don’t get their finger out.

“I prefer a later time. Everyone seems to agree that he will travel the following year. Everyone, all West Ham supporters. Declan would likely stay if the team signed fantastic players and matched his objectives since he wants to play in the Champions League and there is no chance they can compete for berths.

I’m unsure of the outcome because it’s currently not even close, but Moyes must make adjustments, that much is certain.

He must rely on the players he can trust in order to make adjustments. I’m not sure who he’ll substitute in, but it could be a midfielder. because he has a limited number of players at his disposal.

Every team needs an anchor man, so they do too. There is no doubt about it—West Ham lacks it. Someone must simply sit in the middle of the field. Soucek once did it, but he no longer does. He isn’t very near it.