Denmark will wear protest shirts for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Denmark will wear an all-black kit for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The uniforms are meant to highlight Qatar, the host country of the tournament.

Denmark will wear "toned down" uniforms at the FIFA World Cup 2022, in an effort to highlight Qatar, the host country.

Hummel, a kit manufacturer, designed the third kit, which is all-black as a representation of the “color of sadness.”

On social media, Hummel said that the message on the shirt was clear. We support the Danish national team wholeheartedly, but that’s not the same as supporting Qatar as the host country, and we don’t want to be seen at a competition that has claimed thousands of lives.

This shirt carries with it a message. We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation. pic.twitter.com/7bgMgK7WzS Advertisement — hummel (@hummel1923) September 28, 2022

As part of the makeover, the Denmark badge has also been “toned down.” They will compete in a straightforward red home shirt and an all-white second suit.

In order to make rooam for criticism of Qatar, sponsors of Denmark’s training suit will also have their insignias removed.

In order to make rooam for criticism of Qatar, sponsors of Denmark's training suit will also have their insignias removed.

