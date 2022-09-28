Depleted Scotland earns promotion to top tier of Nations League’.

Steve Clarke’s team occasionally relied on luck in Krakow.

Ukraine produced numerous clear-cut opportunities.

Scotland’s depleted squad achieved promotion to the Nations League’ top division and a spot in the Euro 2024 play-off after a defensively responsible and valiant performance secured the point they required against Ukraine.

With ten key players absent, Steve Clarke’s team occasionally relied on luck in Krakow as Ukraine produced numerous clear-cut opportunities.

But carelessness and outstanding goalkeeping from Craig Gordon secured a crucial point that guaranteed Scotland would win Group B1.

It also marked the end of the national team’s amazing comeback following the heartbreak of losing to Ukraine in the World Cup play-off in June, and it places them in Pot 2 for the qualifying draw for the European Championships on October 9.

That increases Scotland’s chances of competing in another big tournament, which would be a wonderful reward following a successful international season in which Clarke’s team displayed a variety of skills while being overworked.

Damage to the defenders Prior to the journey to Krakow, Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney caused more issues, which led to Hibernian center-back Ryan Porteous making his debut in a crucial match.

Nevertheless, he, partner Jack Hendry, and Aaron Hickey did a fantastic job of largely keeping Ukraine out, even though Oleksandr Petrakov’s team will also be disappointed by a few costly errors.

Andriy Yarmolenko’s worst performance came after just seven minutes, when the former West Ham midfielder flew over unnoticed following a stunning cross from Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Artem Dovbyk was denied by Gordon when he was clear through, while Mudryk’s arcing shot from a distance was deflected by the Hearts goalie.

Taras Stepanenko also missed his target with a six-yard header after getting into an excellent position.

Che Adams forced Andriy Lunin to make a brilliant save after only two minutes, and Ryan Jack missed a shot inside the box for Scotland. The video assistant referee directed the referee to inspect the monitor once more, and a penalty for handball was also reversed.

However, the second half was primarily about the drained players maintaining concentration, which they did right up to the final second when Porteous made a last-ditch tackle to deny Oleksandr Zubvok from shooting from inside the box.

After leading his squad through a physically taxing window and from deflation in the summer to promotion to the Nations League, Clarke was visibly overjoyed as he hugged his staff at full-time.

Having transitioned from a back five to a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 configuration for these three games, it all showed Scotland’s depth, versatility, and the ability of the head coach to ensure that every player in the team is aware of their position.

Andy Robertson, the captain, missed all three contests. Scott McTominay was suspended. Nathan Patterson only lasted 45 minutes in the first Ukraine game. Tierney was hurt against the Republic of Ireland.

Nevertheless, Scotland managed. Again, Hickey was outstanding, and Porteous, who was debuting with Hendry, was nearly faultless. Possibly none of those three were chosen in the first place on Monday.

In the 3-0 victory over Ukraine, Scotland displayed their prowess in playing aggressively up front; against Ireland, they showed wits to come back from behind in trying situations; and the return match against Ukraine was about good organization, focus, and passion.

Scotland is in an incredible position to win back-to-back European Championships with the finest player lineup in 25 years, a Pot 2 seeding, and a fall-back play-off if necessary. how this week they have merited it.

Match stats

Ever since losing to Germany in October 2020, Ukraine has gone 12 games without a loss at home (W4 D8).

Since losing a friendly match against the Poles in May 1980, Scotland has gone unbeaten in their past four games in Poland (W1 D3).

Steve Clarke has overseen three scoreless stalemates since Gordon Strachan last recorded one in November 2013 against the United States.

In their last nine road games, Scotland has maintained five clean sheets, breaking their previous streak of eight away games without a shutout.

They have lost just two of their last 15 games overall (W10 D3) after losing three of their previous four games (D1).

