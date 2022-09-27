Despite losing against Denmark, France avoids dropping out of Nations League

Austria was demoted and placed last after losing 3-1 to Croatia on Sunday.

Denmark needed to win and hoped that Croatia would lose against Austria.

The defending champions France narrowly avoided being dropped from the Nations League despite losing to Denmark.

Austria was demoted and placed last after losing 3-1 to Croatia on Sunday, finishing one point behind France.

Denmark needed to win and hoped that Croatia would lose against Austria in order to go to the championship game next summer.

Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen scored two goals for the hosts in Copenhagen in the opening period.

World champions France, who defeated Spain 2-1 in last year’s Nations League final, overcame Austria on Thursday to end a four-game losing streak and move up from the bottom of the group.

As France applied early pressure at Parken Stadium, Kylian Mbappe forced Kasper Schmeichel into action from a corner. To guarantee their place at the top of the competition, France needed to win.

After Christian Eriksen had assisted Denmark in beginning to offer more of a danger, Skov Olsen was able to intercept a fantastic ball over the top by the Manchester United midfielder.

Eriksen found Mikkel Damsgaard on the right, and the striker slid in to meet the Brentford winger’s low cross to set up Dolberg’s breakthrough.

Alphonse Areola initially denied Joakim Maehle and Thomas Delaney. He also prevented Skov Olsen, who later increased the advantage with a magnificent shot from the edge of the box.

Denmark missed the opportunity to guarantee themselves a spot in the title game as a result of Croatia’s victory over them on Thursday.

Kasper Hjulmand’s team needed to win the game, and Schmeichel came up big, stopping Mbappe three times in as many minutes. However, it wasn’t enough as Croatia scored twice in the second half to seize the lead in the standings by one point.

