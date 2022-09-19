Did PCB recreated the trophy design similar to UEFA trophy?

The winners’ trophy was unveiled on Monday, with less than 24 hours left..

There are visual parallels between the trophy and the UEFA Conference Cup.

The Pakistan-England T20 series will begin on September 20.

PCB introduced its winners’ trophy on Monday, with less than 24 hours left in the historic T20I series between Pakistan and England.

The first four T20 Internationals of the seven-match series will begin on September 20 at the National Stadium Karachi, where the trophy was unveiled.

You may have noticed visual parallels between the Pakistan-England trophy and the UEFA Conference Cup if you are a football enthusiast.

The UEFA’s silverware measures 57.5 cm tall and 11 kg in weight. There are 32 hexagonal spines on the trophy. Similar spines can be seen on the Pakistan and England trophies, however they are significantly less than 32.

The spines on both trophies curve outward from the base of the award.

