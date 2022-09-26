ECB deputy chairman feels PSL is reason England is in Pakistan

Martin Darlow expresses happiness at England’s return to Pakistan after 17 years.

England are in Pakistan for a 7-match T20I series and will return for Test matches.

ECB deputy chairman claimed that the Pakistan Super League was essential to the success of England’s visit to Pakistan.

Last year, Martin Darlow withdrew from a planned brief tour of Pakistan; but, this year, the English team, captained by Moeen Ali, is in Pakistan for a 7-match T20I series and will go back for Test matches later in the year.

In the PSL earlier this year, over 23 England players took part.

Martin Darlow, vice chairman of the ECB, expressed his happiness at England’s return to Pakistan after 17 years in an interview with private TV channel prior to the fourth Twenty20 International in Karachi.

“Great to see full stadium. Great to see the Pakistani population wanting cricket so badly and seeing and hearing the noise. And, the players are so pleased to be here. I’m so pleased to be here. And it’s great to be back,” he said.

The ECB vice chairman said that the Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Government, and British High Commission have all repeatedly assured them that Pakistan is a secure location to play cricket when asked how things have altered in the last year.

“Also, the Pakistan Super League helped so many players from England playing the Pakistan Super League, and it was a great sight the other night with camaraderie between Harry Brook and Harris Rauf. So, all of that put together makes it safe and secure and gives our players the reassurance that this this is a great place to be a great place to play,” he said.

He continued by saying that the English Cricket Board and the Pakistan Cricket Board have been working hard.

“I worked very closely with Ramiz. All the support staff, all the teams worked really hard to make this happen. You’ve seen the security arrangements in place, which are which are excellent, outstanding, which has made it safe for all teams. So, there’s lots of work gone into this seven-game series,” he said.

“And, it would take me so long to thank everybody. But it’s a team effort, it’s just it’s a real team effort across both nations,” Martin Darlow said while mentioning what was done behind the scene to make this tour a reality.

The ECB official further said that he’s looking forward to see ICC events returning to Pakistan and feels that ICC events in this country are “long overdue.”