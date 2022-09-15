Eddie Butler dies at the age of 65

Former Wales chief and legendary broadcaster.

And reporter Eddie Steward has dies at 65.

Eddie Steward played multiple times for Wales between 1980 and 1984, captaining the side on six events and scoring two tries.

The British and Irish Lions team that toured New Zealand in 1983 called up the number eight.

He rose to prominence as a rugby broadcaster after retiring.

On a charitable excursion in Peru, Butler passed away in his sleep.

We are devastated by the passing of our much loved and admired ambassador Eddie Butler. Please read our full statement here. pic.twitter.com/AqVE9j3WN3 Advertisement — Prostate Cymru (@ProstateCymru) September 15, 2022

He was an essential member of Ray Prosser’s Pontypool team, which dominated Welsh club rugby in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He captained the team from 1982 to 1985.

Butler also played for Cambridge University from 1976 to 1978 while attending Fitzwilliam College to study French and Spanish.

In January 1980, Wales defeated France 18-9 in a Five Nations match, earning Butler his first career start.

At the age of 27, Butler resigned from international rugby. After three years as a Cheltenham teacher, he then began working as a press and publicity officer for Radio Wales in 1984.

Butler afterwards started working for a real estate development company while continuing to play for his hometown Pontypool.

After working briefly for the Observer and the Guardian, he began his newspaper career with the Sunday Correspondent in 1988. In 1990, the new head of sport Gareth Davies convinced him to return to Wales.

Alongside the legendary Bill McLaren, Butler began his career as a commentator.

Following McLaren’s retirement, Butler took over as the chief rugby pundit for BBC, where he developed a successful working relationship with people like former England hooker Brian Moore and former Wales fly-half Jonathan Davies.

Butler will be remembered for his masterful writing, which was used in montages for important political and sporting events, with the last one commemorating the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

He has provided commentary for the Invictus Games and the Olympic Games, as well as his voice for moving montages for the BBC’s NFL highlights shows.

In order to raise money for Velindre Hospital, Cardiff’s specialized cancer treatment center, Butler climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania with a large group of other former Wales captains in 2010.

Welsh Towns at War, Hidden Histories, Wales and the History of the World, and two series of Welsh Towns were among the historical programme Butler offered on the private channel in 2014.

After releasing three novels and two non-fiction books, he was also an author.

Butler has recently advocated for Welsh independence outside of rugby and television.

His departure drew praises and sympathies from both rugby union insiders and outsiders.

Wow what terribly sad news. Incredible man, incredible voice! RIP Eddie https://t.co/z6LiS7md0S — Tommy Bowe (@TommyBowe) September 15, 2022

I am devastated by this news.

Condolences to Sue and your family.

Sport has lost an iconic voice, I have lost a very dear friend.

Goodbye Edward. https://t.co/wtbEmQJhCm — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) September 15, 2022

Everyone @dragonsrugby is incredibly sad to hear today’s news that Eddie has sadly passed away. A lovely man who we always enjoyed visiting us @rodneyparade – a voice so iconic with our sport. All our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. https://t.co/4csgnSGlek — Dragons RFC (@dragonsrugby) September 15, 2022

Nos da, Eddie. What dreadfully sad news. I had the enormous privilege of sharing a platform with Eddie Butler at the Merthyr independence rally in 2019. A gentle giant whose eloquence inspired so many people. His voice will be missed – *he* will be missed. Colled mawr ar ei ôl. pic.twitter.com/99wyAsfKRa — Delyth Jewell AS / MS (@DelythJewellAM) September 15, 2022

