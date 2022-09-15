Advertisement
Eddie Butler dies at the age of 65

Eddie Butler dies at the age of 65

  • Former Wales chief and legendary broadcaster.
  • And reporter Eddie Steward has dies at 65.

Eddie Steward played multiple times for Wales between 1980 and 1984, captaining the side on six events and scoring two tries.

The British and Irish Lions team that toured New Zealand in 1983 called up the number eight.

He rose to prominence as a rugby broadcaster after retiring.

On a charitable excursion in Peru, Butler passed away in his sleep.

He was an essential member of Ray Prosser’s Pontypool team, which dominated Welsh club rugby in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He captained the team from 1982 to 1985.

Butler also played for Cambridge University from 1976 to 1978 while attending Fitzwilliam College to study French and Spanish.

In January 1980, Wales defeated France 18-9 in a Five Nations match, earning Butler his first career start.

At the age of 27, Butler resigned from international rugby. After three years as a Cheltenham teacher, he then began working as a press and publicity officer for Radio Wales in 1984.

Butler afterwards started working for a real estate development company while continuing to play for his hometown Pontypool.

After working briefly for the Observer and the Guardian, he began his newspaper career with the Sunday Correspondent in 1988. In 1990, the new head of sport Gareth Davies convinced him to return to Wales.

Alongside the legendary Bill McLaren, Butler began his career as a commentator.

Following McLaren’s retirement, Butler took over as the chief rugby pundit for BBC, where he developed a successful working relationship with people like former England hooker Brian Moore and former Wales fly-half Jonathan Davies.

Butler will be remembered for his masterful writing, which was used in montages for important political and sporting events, with the last one commemorating the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

He has provided commentary for the Invictus Games and the Olympic Games, as well as his voice for moving montages for the BBC’s NFL highlights shows.

In order to raise money for Velindre Hospital, Cardiff’s specialized cancer treatment center, Butler climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania with a large group of other former Wales captains in 2010.

Welsh Towns at War, Hidden Histories, Wales and the History of the World, and two series of Welsh Towns were among the historical programme Butler offered on the private channel in 2014.

After releasing three novels and two non-fiction books, he was also an author.

Butler has recently advocated for Welsh independence outside of rugby and television.

His departure drew praises and sympathies from both rugby union insiders and outsiders.

