Edge sends a warning to WWE wrestler

Edge conveyed an warning to Dominik Mysterio.

Following his activities at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Edge teamed with Rey Mysterio to fight Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. Dominik and Rhea Ripley were ringside for the match.

Ripley beat Dominik down during the match outside the ring. The 25-year-old then, at that point, entangled Finn and it prompted Rey hitting Balor with the 619. Edge followed it up with a Spear for the pinfall triumph.

After the match, Dominik got into the ring with Edge and his dad, as he stunned the fans by turning heel, the previous SmackDown label group champion hit the 11-time title holder with a shameful move and afterward evened out Rey with a Clothesline prior to leaving the ring.

The 48-year-old took to Twitter after Clash at the Castle to thank the fans in the UK and Rey Mysterio for permitting him to be a luchador briefly. He then, at that point, conveyed an admonition to Dominik and said he will see the 25-year-old on WWE RAW.

Cardiff. The UK. Thank you. Tonight you gave me something that will live in my heart forever. I think you can see what it means to me. We’re in it together. And I got to pay respect to Rey and be a luchador for a minute. Ok, now that I got that off my chest. See ya Monday Dom. pic.twitter.com/3MMkG2tQKe — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) September 3, 2022

