Eliud Kipchoge smashes his world record after winning Berlin marathon.

Pakistani competitors earned spots in the Boston Marathon in 2024.

Eliud Kipchoge’s new record time of 2 hours, 0 minutes, and 9 seconds brightened a gloomy morning in the German city.

Advertisement

Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge broke his previous world record after winning the Berlin marathon on Sunday. Pakistani competitors competed in the marathon as well and earned spots in the Boston Marathon in 2024.

Eliud Kipchoge’s new record time of 2 hours, 0 minutes, and 9 seconds brightened a gloomy morning in the German city.

He intimated that Berlin had not seen the last of him during the post-race press conference by saying, “You will see” what comes next.

Kipchoge said, “I am African and in Africa, we believe you chase one rabbit at a time,”

“So the rabbit we chased as a team was the Berlin Marathon 2022.”

The two-time Olympic winner in Rio and Tokyo was on track to break the elusive two-hour barrier as the halfway point passed at 59:51.

Advertisement

However, despite a minor slowdown, Kipchoge persevered to surpass his previous best of 2:01:39 from Berlin in 2018.

While Danish Elahi and Ali Khurshid competed in the 35-year-old age group, Pakistani athletes Faysal Shafi, Salman Khan, and Nausherwan competed in the marathon in the 40-year-old age group.

Pakistani finisher Faysal Shafi earned a spot in the Boston Marathon 2024 after clocking a time of three hours, six minutes, and seven seconds.

Also Read Berlin Marathon Results of 2022 Results from the top 10 of the 022 Berlin Marathon, as well...