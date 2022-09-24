Emma Raducanu withdraws from Korea Open semifinal amid injury

Emma Raducanu had to withdraw from the Korea Open.

Emma Raducanu had to withdraw from the Korea Open after losing to top-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in her semifinal match due to an injury.

The 19-year-old required a medical break during the second set because of pain in her left glute.

Ostapenko won the second set as she continued playing, but at 4-6 6-3 3-0, she conceded the match to the Latvian.

The second seed from Russia, Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated Tatjana Maria of Germany 6-2, 6-4, will face Ostapenko in the matchup.

British No. 1 Raducanu has endured a number of illnesses since winning the US Open in 2021, forcing him to forfeit a number of matches. She was taking part in her first semi-final match on the regular WTA Tour.

When Raducanu returned to the court while still groaning in pain, Ostapenko took over the match. Before Raducanu’s off-court medical interruption, Ostapenko had taken the lead in the second set.

The 25-year-old was leading 3-0 in the third set when Raducanu retired after losing the second set 6-3.

After defeating third-seeded Polish player Magda Linette in the quarterfinals, Raducanu won three consecutive matches for the first time since winning the US Open the previous year.

