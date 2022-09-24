Advertisement
Emma Raducanu withdraws from Korea Open semifinal amid injury

  • Emma Raducanu had to withdraw from the Korea Open.
  • After losing her semifinal match, the British No. 1 required.
  • Medical break during the second set due to pain in her left glute.
Emma Raducanu had to withdraw from the Korea Open after losing to top-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in her semifinal match due to an injury.

The 19-year-old required a medical break during the second set because of pain in her left glute.

Ostapenko won the second set as she continued playing, but at 4-6 6-3 3-0, she conceded the match to the Latvian.

The second seed from Russia, Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated Tatjana Maria of Germany 6-2, 6-4, will face Ostapenko in the matchup.

British No. 1 Raducanu has endured a number of illnesses since winning the US Open in 2021, forcing him to forfeit a number of matches. She was taking part in her first semi-final match on the regular WTA Tour.

When Raducanu returned to the court while still groaning in pain, Ostapenko took over the match. Before Raducanu’s off-court medical interruption, Ostapenko had taken the lead in the second set.

The 25-year-old was leading 3-0 in the third set when Raducanu retired after losing the second set 6-3.

After defeating third-seeded Polish player Magda Linette in the quarterfinals, Raducanu won three consecutive matches for the first time since winning the US Open the previous year.

