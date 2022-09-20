England beats Pakistan after 17 years in Green’s land

England win after 17 years in Pakistan’s soil.

Alex Hales scores 53 runs from 40 deliveries.

Usman Qadir took 2 quick wickets in the game.

England beats Pakistan after playing for 17 years in Pakistan’s homeland by 6 wickets with 4 deliveries remaining.

The start for team England was not up to the mark as they lost 2 quick wickets of Phil Salt and Dawid Malan making the score of 52-2 in 6.2 overs.

England are 87-3 in 11 overs 🏏 Usman Qadir picks up two wickets after the Powerplay 👏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/S7rUHkCeTy — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 20, 2022

Ben Dunkett came to bat and scored important 21 runs making the score to 87 and then got caught and bowled by leg spinner Usman Qadir.

Usman Qadir took 2 wickets for 36 runs in his 4 over spell.

In form batsmen Alex Hales & Harry Brook played magnificently as they stood like a wall against the Pakistan bowlers and made a 55 runs partnership between them.

Alex Hales scored 53 from 40 balls with 7 fours to his name after being dismissed by Haris Rauf.

Skipper pouches the chance offered as Alex Hales falls for 53 ☝️#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/zHbLW7v8oZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 20, 2022

The catch dropped by Shan Masood was the turning point as it was Alex Hales who could have been in the pavilion thus giving pressure to Pakistan during this run chase.

The poor bowling and fielding by team Pakistan was the reason of not defending the target as they were easily giving away runs with no proper coordination between the captain and the fielder.

The right arm fast bowler Naseem Shah was turned out to be the expensive bowler from Pakistan side giving away 41 runs in his 4 over spell without taking a wicket.

Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani took 1 wicket each but it wan not good enough for them to secure the victory.

In the end the match came to an end as England won it with 4 balls remaining in the innings.

The Man of the Match award is given to Luke wood for his 3 wickets today, playing his debut match. Luke Wood was also awarded best bowler of the match.

With this win England lead the seven match series with 1-0 against Pakistan.

