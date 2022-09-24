England bowler Mark Wood’s love for Pakistani cuisine.

The English squad is on Pakistan’s trip to play the seven-match T20I series after a 17-year absence.

English players come here to enjoy Pakistani food as well as cricket.

The 32-year-old fast bowler claimed that England’s strategy against Pakistan in the third T20I was to do something different from what it did in the second T20I, and it worked for them.

Mark Wood, an English fast bowler, claimed that he tried to bowl like Pakistani bowlers after observing how they conduct themselves.

He said, “I’ve tried to learn of the Pakistan bowlers, watching them how they go about things. I’m a big fan of Haris Rauf. I think he’s an excellent bowler and he bowls very fast too, same is Hasnain and I like him as well. So, I tried to learn off of those guys, and see how they’ve gone about their business. They’ve bowled a lot where they’ve bowled people, people were trying to play across the line, and it’s just skidded through so I’m trying to be that bowler as well and just bowl as fast as I can and try and make something happen and get wickets.”

Pakistan’s effort to outrun England by 222 runs was thwarted by Mark Wood, who took three wickets while giving up just 24 runs in his first international match since March 2022.

In order to put Pakistan on the back foot early on, the quick bowler took out Babar Azam and Haider Ali before taking out Haris Rauf in his final over.

Mark Wood responded that England’s plan was essentially to be aggressive when asked about it in light of how easily Pakistan had chased 200 just 24 hours prior.

He said, “I think that’s my role in the team, trying to be aggressive, trying to unsettle them. The day before we didn’t do any bouncers. We didn’t try around the wicket. We didn’t try different fields. So, today we just tried something different”

“Babar Azam is very good player same as Rizwan, fantastic player. The night before they were outstanding. So, this time it was literally just to try something different and hope it come off and luckily it did.”

The quick bowler stated in response to a query that he is having a good time while in Pakistan.

He told, “It was very loud today, it’s one of the loudest I’ve ever heard a crowd, it was a fantastic atmosphere,”

“To be honest with you, the people in the hotel where we’re staying couldn’t be more helpful, very friendly and very helpful and just all-around nice people. So, really enjoying my time here and so far, it’s been great hospitality.”

He added that one of his favorite regional meals from Pakistan is daal.

The terms “theek hai” and “kaisay hou” were taught to Mark Wood by Moeen Ali, according to Mark Wood.

