England confirms Pakistan tour despite floods.

Despite Pakistan’s recent flooding disaster, the England and Wales Cricket Board remains committed to the next T20 tour of the country.

Due to security reasons, England has not played in Pakistan since 2005, and last year, they abruptly canceled a scheduled series.

The decision infuriated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), making the arrival of England for a seven-match T20 series beginning on September 20 even more critical for ties between the two nations.

Despite the greatest floods in Pakistani history, which have left 1,200 dead and are still rising and submerged a third of the nation, matches are scheduled to go place in Karachi and Lahore, and there are currently no adjustments planned.

“It’s a shifting picture at the moment, there’s been a heck of a lot of communication between individuals out there and the ECB, the PCA (Professional Cricketers’ Association),” said Rob Key, managing director of men’s cricket at the ECB, in response to a question regarding the situation on Friday.

“But we really want to take this vacation, so it would take a lot for us to stay behind. For the people of that nation, it has been a really trying time, so maybe us coming there and playing will be a good thing.”

“I can’t wait to go out there.”

