England excited for a ‘challenge’ against Pakistan

After finishing off a fantastic maiden season as captain with a commanding.

Performance against South Africa, Ben Stokes remarked on Monday.

That it was “frightening” to consider what England might accomplish.

England needed just 25 minutes at the Oval to defeat the Proteas by nine wickets and win the series straight 2-1.

Additionally, it meant that England had won six of the team’s first seven Test matches under the new leadership of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, a substantial improvement over Joe Root’s final record of one victory in seventeen games.

World Test champions New Zealand were crushed 3-0 before England overcame India in a make-up match from the previous year due to coronavirus fears in the Indian camp, and then defeated the Proteas.

All of those victories were distinguished by a willingness to participate in frantic run-chases while minimising player pressure, even though much of England’s success, as South Africa captain Dean Elgar highlighted, was based on traditional red-ball game fundamentals.

Although they were all at home, Stokes is adamant that England should “go toward danger” during their upcoming Test series, a three-match tour of Pakistan in December.

Stokes is pleased about the possibility that both express quicks may be available when his team attempts to reclaim the Ashes at home against archrivals Australia next year. England has been missing two injured fast bowlers, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, all season.

“Who knows how far we can take this side over the next couple of years?,” he said.

“We’ve got two of our premium fast bowlers who have had big injuries this summer and have missed a lot of cricket.

“You add Jofra and Woody into the mix being fully fit — it’s scary to think where things could go, especially with the ball.”

‘Excited’ by Pakistan challenge

“It is something that we are going to have to try to continue to do in Pakistan, we can’t live off the fact that we’ve won six out of seven games because we will be presented with a completely different challenge,” he said.

“(We must) Walk towards that danger of what Pakistan is going to throw at us.

“It’s a hot country, you are not going to get anywhere near as much assistance with the ball as you do in England. You will be facing a lot more spin.

“That’s a new challenge for us and something we are excited by. To show in different situations we can show off the positive mindset and always try to put the pressure back onto the opposition,” he added.

Even veteran New Zealand captain McCullum was somewhat aback by how effective Stokes has been so far.

It has only been a year since Stokes took a hiatus from the game as a result of his anxiety and panic episodes.

A no-holds-barred television documentary about the all-rounder covers the tough issues, including Stokes’ struggle with the loss of his father to brain illness in 2020.

“We’ve all seen the documentary and the pressures he’s had in his life, but where he’s at right now, the person he is and the captain he is, is someone we can all be really proud of,” McCullum said.

“I thought he’d be good as a leader, but I didn’t realise he’d be quite as good as what he is. His own game is phenomenal, his leadership qualities are amazing and he runs through brick walls for the side.

“He’s not just been able to deliver a message but allowed the message to go across the entire group.”

