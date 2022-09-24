England lost controversial series against India

The dismissal method is frequently referred to as a Mankad.

After Indian batter Vinoo Mankaad who executed.

The style of run out in a Test match for the first time.

Advertisement

England needed 17 runs to win when bowler Deepti halted her delivery midway to run out Charlie Dean at the non-end.

After a contentious dismissal by Deepti Sharma, India defeated England 3-0 in the third and final one-day international.

Advertisement When Dean was ejected for 47 at Lord’s, the game was in the midst of a tight finale. The dismissal, which was legal under the rules of the game but many felt went against the spirit of cricket, clearly incensed England. The dismissal method is frequently referred to as a Mankad, after Indian batter Vinoo Mankad, who executed the style of run out in a Test match for the first time. The England women’s team had not played at Lord’s since defeating India in the 2017 World Cup final. Advertisement

Legendary fast bowler Jhulan Goswami’s farewell to international cricket and India’s first series victory in England since 1999 were slightly overshadowed by the game’s dramatic climax.

When England slid to 65-7 and needed to score 170 runs to win, Dean stepped to the crease, with Renuka Singh Thakur of India collecting 4-29 and Goswami taking 2-30.

Dean, 21, put out an outstanding performance, falling three runs short of her first-ever international half-century as England was all out for 153 runs.

Amy Jones, the captain, gave her support, and England still needed 52 runs to win after Kate Cross was bowled out for 10, leaving them nine wickets down.

Advertisement

Instance 11 With Dean, who was dropped at slip on 23, Freya Davies batted shrewdly, nudging singles, and contributing an unbeaten 10 to a partnership of 36. Dean’s calm and composed batting style helped England get so close to victory.

Earlier, as India was bowled out for 169, Kate Cross led a significantly improved bowling effort for England, claiming 4-26.

Smriti Mandhana made 50 runs as the opener, while Deepti Sharma was left stranded on 68 not out.

The match marks the end of England’s summer of international play; their subsequent series will take place in the West Indies in December.

India’s impressive series comes to a contentious finale. Advertisement With Heather Knight out injured, Katherine Brunt taking a sabbatical, and Nat Sciver taking a break for her mental health, the young and developing England team suffered a poor series. In contrast, India has played well, with Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur leading the way with the bat, while Thakur has excelled with the ball during the last two matches. But there will be a lot of discussion over how the series ended. The non-striking batter is run out if they are outside of their crease when the bowler is in the delivery stride, which is a contentious dismissal but is allowed under the rules of the game. Many believe it goes against the spirit of cricket because the batter is supposed to be warned before making an official appeal. “It is part of the game,” said India captain Harmanpreet. “I don’t think we have done anything new, and it is in the rules. I think it shows awareness of what the batters are doing and I will back my players.” Advertisement

Advertisement Also Read Cristiano Ronaldo accused by FA of incident involving a fan’s phone Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United has been charged by the FA. A... Advertisement Advertisement