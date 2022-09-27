Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • England offers neutral venue for Indo-Pak test series, Reports

England offers neutral venue for Indo-Pak test series, Reports

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has proposed.
  • To host the Pakistan-India Test series in the future by giving their own venues.
  • The boards of control for cricket in India and Pakistan have yet to respond.
Advertisement

England and Wales Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed to host the Pakistan-India Test series in the future by giving their own venues.

In order to serve as a neutral host for a Test series between the two bitter rivals in the future, the English Cricket Board (ECB) has reached out to the boards of control for cricket in India and Pakistan.

The media outlet stated that England had offered to serve as a neutral host for future Pakistan-India Test matches, creating the potential of the two nations playing bilateral cricket for the first time in more than 15 years.

Sources within the PCB later provided confirmation of this development. “ECB has contacted us on this,”

“It’s an unofficial offer and nothing was accepted. PCB wishes to host India as it’s Pakistan’s turn officially,” the source further said.

Since 2007, there have been no Test matches between Pakistan and India. In a bilateral white-ball series played back in 2012–2013, the two teams last faced off.

Advertisement

Also Read

Eliud Kipchoge breaks the world record for the marathon
Eliud Kipchoge breaks the world record for the marathon

Eliud Kipchoge breaks his own marathon world record by over a minute....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 06, 2023- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 06, 2023- Details
Washington Wizards SG Bradley Beal to miss 3 games amid hamstring strain
Washington Wizards SG Bradley Beal to miss 3 games amid hamstring strain
Jafer Chohan sign rookie contract with Yorkshire
Jafer Chohan sign rookie contract with Yorkshire
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 6th Jan 2023
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 6th Jan 2023
Sam cook extends his contract with Essex by 2 years
Sam cook extends his contract with Essex by 2 years
Wordle today January 06, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today January 06, 2023: Here’s answer
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story