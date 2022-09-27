England offers neutral venue for Indo-Pak test series, Reports

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has proposed.

To host the Pakistan-India Test series in the future by giving their own venues.

The boards of control for cricket in India and Pakistan have yet to respond.

In order to serve as a neutral host for a Test series between the two bitter rivals in the future, the English Cricket Board (ECB) has reached out to the boards of control for cricket in India and Pakistan.

The media outlet stated that England had offered to serve as a neutral host for future Pakistan-India Test matches, creating the potential of the two nations playing bilateral cricket for the first time in more than 15 years.

Sources within the PCB later provided confirmation of this development. “ECB has contacted us on this,”

“It’s an unofficial offer and nothing was accepted. PCB wishes to host India as it’s Pakistan’s turn officially,” the source further said.

Since 2007, there have been no Test matches between Pakistan and India. In a bilateral white-ball series played back in 2012–2013, the two teams last faced off.

