England, Pakistan will use T20 series for World Cup preparation

  • On Tuesday, England will begin their first trip of Pakistan in 17 years.
  • With the World Cup in Australia coming up next month.
  • First match of the seven-match T20 series will be very significant.
England was originally supposed to travel Pakistan last year, but it never happened due to security issues.

Only after a security team assessed the situation on the ground were Jos Buttler’s troops given the go-ahead to travel this year.

Before returning in December to complete the second half of the trip with three tests, England will first play four games in Karachi and three in Lahore.

Buttler is expected to miss the Karachi leg while recovering from a knee injury, therefore Moeen Ali, whose family immigrated from Pakistan to England after the Second World War, will serve as the team’s captain.

“It is going to be memorable playing in front of the Pakistani crowds and also an immense honor to deputize for Jos Buttler, while he recovers from injury, and captain England,” Moeen wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“Of course, this tour is important for cricket and it is also crucial for us as a side.

“Seven T20s will be a stern test in these conditions and a good pointer for where we are, ahead of the World Cup in Australia next month,” added the all-rounder.

Although the current England team hasn’t visited Pakistan since 2005, at least 10 members have some familiarity with the country thanks to their time spent playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

After missing three years of international cricket due to an incident off the field, one of them, Alex Hales, will be especially motivated to perform well.

The disappointment of losing to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final earlier this month will be put aside as Pakistan looks to move on.

Pakistan will try to work out the kinks during the course of the series. Their overall batting style in 20-over cricket and skipper Babar Azam’s recent form slip have been big talking topics.

On October 22, the day before Pakistan’s opening match against India in Melbourne, England’s Twenty20 World Cup campaign gets underway against Afghanistan in Perth.

Also Read

Phil Salt says PSL has given good wicket conditions in Pakistan
Phil Salt says PSL has given good wicket conditions in Pakistan

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) experience, according to. England's wicket-keeper batsman Phil...

