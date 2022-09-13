England series: When will PCB announce Pakistan squad?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce.

The squad for the seven-match T20 series.

The series is against England in the next two days.

Advertisement

England will visit Pakistan for the series that is booked to start on September 20 at the National Stadium Karachi.

The guests will show up on September 15, while the national squad will arrive at the port city on September 16, per the subtleties.

In the interim, the cut-off date for the declaration of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 crew is likewise September 15, however the PCB has not reached the global overseeing body for an augmentation.

The poor performance of the players in the as of late closed T20 Asia Cup 2022 has provoked the selection committee to declare a solid squad.

The combination of the batting line-up is probably going to be changed, while two wicket keepers in the team may likewise be possible.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is as yet going through recovery in London, and he needs to begin bowling. All these issues are a headache for the think tank.

Advertisement

In any case, the local cricket governing body is set to contact the ICC to extend the cut-off date, and afterward assuming authorization is allowed, the squadfor the World Cup will be declared during the series against England. Any other way, the two squads will be declared on September 15, alongside the hold players.

Also Read Sergi Bruguera hoping Alcaraz ready for Davis Cup Spain hope new world number one Carlos Alcaraz. Wwill be prepared for... Advertisement Advertisement