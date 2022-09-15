England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years

After a lengthy absence due to security concerns following.

The 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team, England’s cricket team.

Arrived in Karachi on Thursday for their first trip of Pakistan in 17 years.

England team, which consists of 19 players and support staff, arrived at Karachi Airport on a commercial aero plane, airport spokesman told.

England last played in Pakistan in 2005 and were due to visit again last year until pulling out at short notice after New Zealand also cancelled a tour citing undisclosed safety concerns.

Following the attack by militants on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore, Pakistan was forced to play international matches at neutral venues in the UAE.

Cricket has slowly made a comeback, and earlier this year, Australia completed a successful tour for the first time in in 25 years.

From September 20 to October 2, England will play seven T20 matches against Pakistan in Karachi and Lahore before making a second trip for three Test matches in December.

STRICT SECURITY

The PCB expressed confidence that the England games will also go ahead without a hitch, noting that the Australia series had “demonstrated our event planning and operational skills.”

Roads between the England team accommodation and Karachi’s National stadium will be closed off and guarded by security personnel on game days.

Their route will be monitored by a helicopter, and businesses that have stadium views will be required to close.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has its base in Afghanistan, was fighting insurgents there when England last visited Pakistan.

Although the security situation has significantly improved since then, attacks have increased ever since the Taliban retook control of the neighboring country of Afghanistan.

The porous border areas between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which have long been a hotbed of conflict, are where the majority of bloodshed occurs.

RAIN DOES NOT STOP PLAY

The tour takes place as Pakistan struggles to recover from devastating flooding that has submerged nearly a third of the nation and impacted at least 33 million people.

Despite the humanitarian crisis, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stated last month that the team was “desperate” to play in Pakistan.

“I think hopefully us going out there and playing will be a positive for what’s been a pretty harrowing time for the people of that country,” said managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key.

The 19-man England squad is captained by Jos Buttler.

The 19-man England squad is captained by Jos Buttler.