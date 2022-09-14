England team to arrive in Karachi tomorrow.

England will play 7 match T20 series in Pakistan. Advertisement

England Cricket team will return to Karachi via Dubai on Thursday at 11am for a T20I series against Pakistan after a 17-year absence.

England team will arrive in Karachi after a brief stay in Dubai, according to the sources.

From September 20 to October 2, Pakistan and England will face off in seven Twenty20 Internationals at Karachi and Lahore.

At 2pm, Eoin Morgan, the captain of the visitor team, will hold a press conference shortly after landing in Karachi.

On September 16, the visiting team will begin practicing at the National Stadium.

Advertisement

Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, and Mark Wood make up England’s T20 team.

The team for the T20 series against Team blue will be announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board in the ensuing two days as a result of the selection committee being forced to make adjustments due to the batters’ performance in the just finished T20 Asia Cup 2022.

According to reports, the team may include two wicket keepers in addition to changing the batting order.