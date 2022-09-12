England thrashed South Africa in third Test to win 2-1 series.

In less than two days of play, England won the series 2-1 with a nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the third and final Test at the Oval on Monday.

After resuming on 97-0, the home team only needed 5.3 more overs to attain their victory target of 130. Ollie Pope was 11 not out and Zak Crawley was 69 not out.

Following just one victory in their previous 17 games while former captain Joe Root was in command, England has now won six of their last seven Test matches under their new leadership team of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Since Dean Elgar became captain last year, defeat means South Africa has lost their first Test series.

