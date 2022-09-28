Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • England won the toss and chose to field in 5th T20
England won the toss and chose to field in 5th T20

England won the toss and chose to field in 5th T20

Articles
Advertisement
England won the toss and chose to field in 5th T20

England won the toss and chose to field in 5th T20

Advertisement
  • Moeen Ali won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
  • The hosts are full of confidence after levelling the series against England.
  • Aamir Jamal will be making his T20I debut for Pakistan on Thursday.
    • Advertisement

England stand-in captain Moeen Ali won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

The hosts are full of confidence after levelling the series by stealing the last match from England’s grasp as their second win in the series.

Things might be different at Gaddafi Stadium’s batting-friendly wickets and the dew factor will be there for the team bowling second.

Aamir Jamal will be making his T20I debut for Pakistan today.

Playing XIs:

Advertisement

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, David Willey

Advertisement

Also Read

Joe Root excited for England test series in Pakistan
Joe Root excited for England test series in Pakistan

England has won six of their previous seven Tests, all at home,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Najam Sethi approved notifications for restoration of Departments
Najam Sethi approved notifications for restoration of Departments
Mac Allister says he 'is happy' at Brighton
Mac Allister says he 'is happy' at Brighton
Ligue 1: Marseille registers fourth back-to-back win with victory at Montpellier
Ligue 1: Marseille registers fourth back-to-back win with victory at Montpellier
United Cup: Trevisan prevails three-hour nail-biter to put Italy ahead of Norway
United Cup: Trevisan prevails three-hour nail-biter to put Italy ahead of Norway
Hardik Pandya says 'Everyone in the team is praying for Pant's speedy recovery'
Hardik Pandya says 'Everyone in the team is praying for Pant's speedy recovery'
Shahid Afridi says 'Batters with below 135 strike rate will not be picked in T20s'
Shahid Afridi says 'Batters with below 135 strike rate will not be picked in T20s'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story