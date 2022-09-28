England won the toss and chose to field in 5th T20

Moeen Ali won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

England stand-in captain Moeen Ali won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

The hosts are full of confidence after levelling the series by stealing the last match from England’s grasp as their second win in the series.

Things might be different at Gaddafi Stadium’s batting-friendly wickets and the dew factor will be there for the team bowling second.

Aamir Jamal will be making his T20I debut for Pakistan today.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, David Willey