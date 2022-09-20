England won the toss and elected to ball first

England and Pakistan play each other in the opening game..

The match will be England’s first in this country for 17 years.

Both teams will be keeping an eye on the T20 World Cup next month.

England captain Moeen Ali made the decision to field against Pakistan in the opening game of a seven-game T201 series on Tuesday.

🎥 Toss from the centre 🪙 England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and decided to bowl first.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/cA2T9ZWqSv — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 20, 2022

at the National Stadium.

Both teams will aim to score first while keeping an eye on the T20 World Cup that will begin next month.

The home squad will put everything on the line for an overwhelming victory in the series, England’s first in this nation in 17 years, as painful memories of their stunning loss in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai are still fresh.

Four of the seven matches will be played in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23, and 25 while the remaining three will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 28, 30, and October 2 by the foreigners, who are visiting the nation for the first time since 2005.

The unusual seven-match series will provide both countries with the ideal springboard before the T20 World Cup in Australia, allowing them to test out various lineups for the major competition.

Due to an injury, England captain Jos Buttler won’t be able to play in any of the four games in Karachi; as a result, Ali will serve as captain.

After winning the coin toss, Ali confirmed that Buttler would be available for the final two games.

While Shan Masood is making his T20I debut, Haider Ali, Usman Qadir, and Shahnawaz Dahani have all returned to the playing XI.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

England: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson

