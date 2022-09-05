Erik ten Hag Salutes Antony And Marcus Rashford

Antony made a fantasy debut as the Brazil forward.

Scored only 35 minutes into his most memorable appearance.

Following his 82 million pounds (USD 94 million) move from Ajax.

Erik ten Hag hailed Antony’s dangerous organization with Marcus Rashford as Manchester United’s new marking.

Scored on his presentation while his strike accomplice’s support sent Arsenal colliding with 3-1 loss on Sunday.

A savants scrutinized United’s choice to sprinkle out such a major expense on the 22-year-old. Yet, Erik Ten Hag has a lot of familiarity with Antony from their time together at Ajax, where the United supervisor worked prior to assuming responsibility for the Premier League club in the mid year.

What’s more, Antony appeared to the house brought into the world as he spread out a variety of abilities and smart play to amaze the Old Trafford swarm.

He framed a moment relationship with individual forward Rashford, who gave a canny help to Antony’s clinical completion.

After Bukayo Saka’s balancer, Rashford removed the game from Arsenal with a couple of made strikes to end the Premier League pioneers’ ideal beginning to the season.

“The two of them played perfect, a consistent danger. I realize our hostile is areas of strength for truly, are imaginative and have speed,” Erik Ten Hag said of Antony and Rashford.

“This is whenever they first have played together and this exhibition is perfect to see.

“I thought the initial 10 minutes was the best we have played up until this point this season.”

Stockpile had dominated their initial five matches yet United’s four-game dominating run is their longest in the Premier League since winning five in succession in 2021 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It is the very sort of streak Ten Hag required his group to pursue his rule began with humiliating losses against Brighton and Brentford.

The 4-0 misfortune at Brentford was particularly berating, however from that point forward Ten Hag has the reaction he believed subsequent to requiring his players should show more craving and character.

“We are blissful and happy with the success, likewise the presentation against a great group,” Ten Hag said.

“The soul from this group, they can manage mishaps. It is truly perfect and shows your mindset. We have truly enhanced that.

“We have the right characters and presently it is about participation. We need to remain cool-headed, remain made and play our game.”

Old Trafford was humming in the outcome of another reassuring outcome that showed United’s 2-1 accomplishment against harsh adversaries Liverpool was no accident.

In any case, very much aware of the imperfections in a group that completed a sad 6th last season, Ten Hag cautioned United not to go overboard.

The series of wins has lifted them to fifth spot after they were lower part of the table following the Brentford failure, yet Ten Hag sees a lot of opportunity to get better.

“We could’ve done things better but we are not as long together as Arsenal,” he said.

“When we get that we will have better control of the game. That’s hard work. There’s a lot of room for improvement.

“We can have better pressing and organization. We can control the game more.

“We can be better in possession with better composure on the ball then we will dictate the game even more.

“We haven’t been together long so we’ll work on it. You can see that Arsenal are more together, but our team spirit brings us the win.”

