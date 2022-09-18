Ethan Nwaneri makes debut for Arsenal with a win

Ethan Nwaneri, 15, made Premier League history when he entered..

Substitute for Arsenal in their 3-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday.

This victory saw Arsenal reclaim first place in the league.

Ethan Nwaneri, who is 15 years and 181 days old, in the second minute of stoppage time took over for Vieira.

The first player under 16 to play in the competition.

Mikel Arteta’s team led 2-0 at the half thanks to goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira sealed the victory in the 54th.

The previous youngest player to play in the league was Harvey Elliott, currently of Liverpool, who made his top-flight debut for Fulham at the age of 16 years, 38 days.

In their most recent game against Manchester United, Arsenal had suffered their first loss of the campaign, but they never appeared in danger as they took control of the game right away.

In the 17th minute, Saliba gave the visitors the lead by heading the ball home off the far post after rising to angle in a corner from Bukayo Saka.

A second header increased Arsenal’s lead 11 minutes later when Grant Xhaka found Gabriel Jesus with a beautiful floating cross from the left that the Brazilian emphatically met.

After the break, Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira’s spectacular shot from outside the area that bounced in off the post put the game beyond the reach of Brentford.

“We have a different mentality this season. We kept going and are training like we play and have class with the players that can make a difference,” said Arsenal midfielder Xhaka.

“More than happy we are in a good way but a long way to go,” he added.

Arsenal leads the league with 18 points after seven games, one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and rivals in North London Manchester City, who are all on 17.

Brentford is now in ninth place with nine points after the loss, but manager Thomas Frank acknowledged they fell to legitimate title challengers.

“We lost 3-0, to the number one in the Premier League. I said before they are a top side. I think we performed quite well, not 10 out of 10 but if you want to win or get something out of a team (that are) flying, you cannot concede the first from a set piece and then the second one,” he said.

“We lost the game, I hate losing (but) they are top of the table so you cannot argue with that, they have done brilliant. Looking at the quality, they must be title contenders.”