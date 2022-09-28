European giants struggle to find form as World Cup approaches.

Defending European champions. Italy fail to qualify for World Cup, England,

Just weeks before the start of a World Cup unlike any other, European powerhouses’ poor form signals a change of guard in Qatar.

Since Brazil won the last of their five World Cups in Japan and South Korea in 2002, European nations have won every World Cup.

At the last four World Cups, Europe has contributed 13 of the 16 semi-finalists, with Italy, Spain, Germany, and France coming out on top.

However, defending European champions Italy have failed to qualify for Qatar, and England, France, Germany, and Spain are all in danger.

England’s six-game winless streak is their longest before a major tournament, and the Three Lions have been relegated from the top flight of UEFA’s Nations League.

Champions of the world France avoided the same fate only because of other outcomes, as Les Bleus and Germany won only one of their six Nations League group games.

Spain advanced to the competition’s semi-finals, but were defeated 2-1 at home by Switzerland last week.

A first-ever mid-season World Cup for European nations, with no time for pre-tournament training camps and friendlies, adds to the uncertainty.

Players at Europe’s best clubs might play up to 13 times for their clubs between now and the World Cup break on November 13 – a week before the tournament begins.

“Everybody has got the same challenge. It’s a strange period because so many teams are a little bit up in the air,” said England manager Gareth Southgate.

“There’s very few teams that have been able to find form.

“We’ve all had the players for three or four days, two games in quick succession, and now this gap where you are sitting hoping you don’t pick up big injuries, but we’re going to pick up some.”

