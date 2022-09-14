Evin Lewis returns: West Indies announce squad for T20 world cup

West Indies announces squad for T20 world cup.

West Indies will play the playoffs in order to qualify.

Evin Lewis returned as West Indies Cricket revealed areas of strength for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022, planned to begin in October.

Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer, who were both called up for the first time for the international competition, were among the 15-member West Indian team’s two uncapped players. Nicholas Pooran will continue to captain the men in maroon at the world cup.

On October 19, the defending champions will face Zimbabwe to open their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. They will then play Ireland and Scotland in an effort to advance to the Super 12s.

On October 5 and 7, West Indies and Australia will play two bilateral T20I matches prior to the T20 World Cup.

West Indies Squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.

