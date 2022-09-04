Fans provide suggestions for bowlers after decimated by India

  • This was India’s fastest fifty-minute period against Pakistan.
  • Here are some of the best ideas shared by Pakistan cricket fans and players’ Tweets.

Pakistan cricket fans and supporters began making various suggestions for their bowlers to limit Indian batters’ runs during the ongoing crucial Asia Cup Super Four stage match.

Tweeps flooded in with suggestions for Pakistan’s team after the archrivals thrashed them 62-1 on the powerplay.

This was India’s fastest fifty-minute period against Pakistan.

Here are some fan suggestions:

