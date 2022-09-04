Fans provide suggestions for bowlers after decimated by India

This was India’s fastest fifty-minute period against Pakistan.

Here are some of the best ideas shared by Pakistan cricket fans and players’ Tweets.

Pakistan cricket fans and supporters began making various suggestions for their bowlers to limit Indian batters’ runs during the ongoing crucial Asia Cup Super Four stage match.

Tweeps flooded in with suggestions for Pakistan’s team after the archrivals thrashed them 62-1 on the powerplay.

Here are some fan suggestions:

باڈی لنگویج میچ کی اہم ہوتی ہے ٹاس کی نہیں۔ — Rasheed shakoor (@rasheedshakoor) September 4, 2022

Come on Shaddy don’t give him a loose ball first up — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) September 4, 2022

What a chance for young Hasnain

Bowl with 150+

Naseem + Hasnain would be Exciting to watch

Game On #PakvInd #INDvsPAK2022 — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) September 4, 2022

Poor bouncer – unnecessarily giving away runs from Rauf. — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) September 4, 2022