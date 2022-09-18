Advertisement
Edition: English
Fatima Sana rule out of Asia T20 cup due to injury

Fatima Sana rule out of Asia T20 cup due to injury

  • Fatima Sana, a right-arm bowler for the Pakistan women’s cricket team.
  • Has been injured and will not be participating in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup.
Fatima Sana, a right-handed medium-fast bowler who competed in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League, twisted her ankle.

Sylhet, Bangladesh will host the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup beginning on October 1.

After looking at the injuries, the PCB medical panel recommended a four-week rest for her.

Fatima, who played for Barbados Royal in the CPL, was left out of the initial training session for the competition, which took place in Lahore from August 30 to September 2. In due course, word will be made about her replacement.

The Pakistani team and reserves will meet at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke later today to prepare for a 10-day camp that will begin tomorrow (Monday). On September 28, the national team will depart for Bangladesh.

