Fatima Sana to miss Asia T20 women’s cup, Nashra Sundhu joins

Fatima Sana has been ruled out of Women’s T20 Asia Cup with an ankle injury.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu is selected, replaces her in Pakistan squad.

10-day camp is being held at Lahore Country Club in Muridke for national team.

Advertisement

Fatima Sana, the 23 year old picked up the injury while playing for Barbados Royals in Caribbean Premier League, reports Radio Manchester.

Nashra Sundhu, a left-arm traditionalist, has been selected to replace Fatima Sana in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

Nashra was one of the four reserve players for the Asian competition and has played for Pakistan in 77 games (49 ODIs and 28 T20Is).

A 10-day camp is now being held at Lahore Country Club in Muridke for the Pakistan women’s squad. On September 28, the national team will depart for Bangladesh.

On October 2 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan will face Malaysia in the tournament’s opening game.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan

Advertisement

Reserve players: Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Also Read Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Portugal in Euro cup 2024 Cristiano Ronaldo has announced he will. Continue playing for Portugal until after.... Advertisement Advertisement