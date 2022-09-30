Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar found dead.

It appears to be a rock climbing accident close to Idyllwild.

Gavin Escobar, a former tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, was discovered dead on Wednesday in what appears to be a rock climbing accident close to Idyllwild, California. He was 31.

Escobar and another climber, 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh, were both identified by the Riverside County sheriff’s coroner’s office on Thursday. A climbing disaster involving two people was reported Wednesday at noon near Tahquitz Rock in the San Bernardino National Forest. Firefighters later discovered them dead.

Escobar and Walsh reportedly perished at the scene while scaling a “rock face,” according to the authorities.

Early in the day, a little bit of rain fell in the area, but authorities did not immediately clarify whether the weather played a role in the deaths.

Escobar spent three seasons with the Cowboys after being selected in the second round in 2013. He also played for the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs. He played his final game in the NFL in 2018, capping a career that included 30 catches and 8 touchdowns.

Since February, Escobar had been employed as a firefighter in Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Fire Department stated on social media that Escobar is survived by his wife and two young children.

