Frances Tiafoe helps Team World wins first ever Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe led Team World to its first Laver Cup victory, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in a nail-biting match.

While preserving four match points, denying Roger Federer of the championship trophy.

In the tournament’s penultimate game at London’s O2 Arena, Tiafoe put on an incredible comeback to win 1-6,7-6 (13/11), 10/8.

John McEnroe’s Team World won the competition for the first time after Team Europe won the first four iterations thanks to a 13-8 final score with one match remaining.

While Federer had intended to cap off his career by winning a competition he helped to design, the Swiss legend was instead left to applaud Tiafoe and the rest of Team World.

“Congratulations to Team World, amazing comeback,” Federer said.

“It’s been emotional at times but I had a great time. I can’t thank you enough for that. I enjoyed every minute.”

Federer stated that he plans to attend the Laver Cup in Canada the following year. I’ll also be there, but I’ll be cheering for the opposing team.

The final match of Federer’s illustrious career was played on Friday when he and Rafael Nadal lost to Tiafoe and Jack Sock in the doubles.

The tournament’s most memorable moment was the heartbreaking farewell of the 20-time Grand Slam champion, but Federer, who was forced to retire due to knee issues, lingered to support his teammates on Team Europe.

Despite the fact that Team Europe’s roster included Andy Murray, a former world number one, and Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic, it was fitting that Tiafoe and Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada, an emerging talent, lead Team World’s comeback from an 8-4 overnight disadvantage.

In addition to Nadal and Murray, who are in the latter stages of their careers, Tiafoe, 24, and Auger-Aliassime, 22, are members of the generation that is supposed to take centre stage now that Federer has retired.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. Our captain Jonny Mac was tired of losing, he was dropping F-bombs all week. I kept saying that this is our year. It wasn’t just me, we all showed up,” Tiafoe said.

“It looks like I have that clutch game right now. I’m happy I get to hold the Laver Cup trophy, that’s all that mattered.”

Auger-Aliassime brought Team World back into contention as they needed to win three of the four games on Sunday.

