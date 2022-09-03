Fraser-Pryce: Jackson hands first 100m loss of the season

Shericka Jackson of Jamaica won the women’s 100-meter race on Friday.

Diamond League competition in Brussels, handing her country woman.

Two-time Olympic manager Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce her most notable defeat..

Fraser-Pryce was fast off the blocks and looked very much set to bring home her fourth Diamond League championship of the time.

Before Jackson pulled her in over the last 20 meters, winning with a period of 10.73 seconds. Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third (10.78).

“It takes a lot of hard work to beat Shelley-Ann, she’s a tough cookie to beat,” Jackson said after her first win and fifth podium in the Diamond League this season.

“Tonight I had a good execution … probably not perfect but it paid off in the end.”

Fraser-Pryce, who pulled out of last week’s last in Lausanne because of a hamstring injury, said she would “pay attention to my body” prior to settling on a choice on running in the following week’s last occasion in Zurich.

Sweden’s post vault world record holder Armand Duplantis, a six-time champ in the Diamond League this year, was disturbed when he neglected to clear 5.91 meters, giving Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines the triumph.

Duplantis was well clear of the bar on his last endeavor yet clacked into it on the manner in which down, wearing a dumbfounded look as he considered how he had neglected to clear an imprint that was 30 centimeters lower than his reality record.

“I didn’t jump as I would have liked for sure. I think definitely that I could have jumped higher,” Duplantis said.

“I am human and I make mistakes and I definitely did some today. I didn’t find good rhythm on the runway today.”

American Erriyon Knighton won the men’s 200m out in path seven, running an eminent curve and keeping up with his lead on the stretch under tension from Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic.

With a head wind of almost 3 m/s, Knighton timed 20.07 seconds for his most memorable Diamond League win, fitting the bill for the following week’s conclusive, while Ogando was second (20.18) and Canada’s Aaron Brown third (20.22).

“There was a ton of twist this evening, when I emerged from the curve the breeze just hit me,” Knighton said. “Next up is Zurich, ideally with some less wind.”

American Kara Winger, who is set to resign after this season, will go out on a high after the 36-year-old won the ladies’ spear with a world-driving sign of 68.11m, breaking the public record.

“My last personal best was 12 years ago in 2010 and I had two surgeries since then, but I felt really amazing this year,” she said. “I just cannot believe it yet.”

"My last personal best was 12 years ago in 2010 and I had two surgeries since then, but I felt really amazing this year," she said. "I just cannot believe it yet."