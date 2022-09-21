Gilles Simon, a three-time champion, advances in Metz

Gilles Simon beats David Goffin in the Moselle Open in Metz, France.

Frenchman has not won a match since June 2019 and intends to retire.

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia was No. 5 seed, lost to France’s Arthur Rinderknech.

Gilles Simon upset Belgian David Goffin in the Moselle Open in Metz, France, 6-3, 6-3. After the 2022 season, Simon intends to stop playing.

In 2010, 2013, and 2018, Simon won the indoor hard-court competition in his country. Despite not having won a match since June 2019, he had a solid start in Metz, winning 23 of his 31 first-service points (74.2 percent) and 11 of his 18 second-service points (61.1 percent).

The only seeded athlete competing on Tuesday was Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, the No. 5 seed. He advanced when Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs — who was leading 6-4, 2-1 — had to retire.

Spain’s Jaume Munar was defeated by France’s Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 2-6, 7-5. Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic was defeated by Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-4, 6-4.

Open San Diego

In the opening round at San Diego, Mitchell Krueger defeated Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 6-4 in a contest between two American qualifiers.

Krueger won a substantial 34 of his 39 first-service points. He will play seventh-seeded Australian James Duckworth in the second round (87.2 percent). Eubanks made four double faults despite serving nine aces and saving five of seven break opportunities.

Emilio Nava, an American qualifier, was defeated 6-4, 6-3 by Taro Daniel of Japan. The No. 1 seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain will be Daniel’s opponent in the following round.

Tuesday night, two more matches remained to be decided. Spanish wild card Fernando Verdasco was competing against American Denis Kudla, and fifth-seeded American Brandon Nakashima was set to take on Zachary Svajda.

Tuesday night, two more matches remained to be decided. Spanish wild card Fernando Verdasco was competing against American Denis Kudla, and fifth-seeded American Brandon Nakashima was set to take on Zachary Svajda.