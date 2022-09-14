Graham Potter announced as Chelsea’s new manager after Thomas Tuchel was fired.

Graham Potter appointed head coach on a five year contract
Graham Potter was named as Chelsea's new manager on a five-year contract...
KARACHI: Following Thomas Tuchel’s dismissal, Graham Potter has been selected as Chelsea’s new manager.
Potter left Brighton, a rival Premier League team, to accept the role, and has since signed a five-year contract with the Blues.
The 47-year-old expressed his “extreme pride and excitement to represent Chelsea” in a statement. Potter’s debut game in command will be a west London rivalry away game against Fulham on Saturday.
Club’s chairman Todd Boehly said that “We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club,”
“Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club.
“He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea.”
