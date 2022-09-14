Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Graham Potter announced as Chelsea’s new manager after Thomas Tuchel was fired

Graham Potter announced as Chelsea’s new manager after Thomas Tuchel was fired

Articles
Advertisement
Graham Potter announced as Chelsea’s new manager after Thomas Tuchel was fired

Graham Potter announced as Chelsea’s new manager after Thomas Tuchel was fired

Advertisement
  • Graham Potter announced as Chelsea’s new manager after Thomas Tuchel was fired.
  • Potter left Brighton to accept the role, and has since signed a five-year contract with the Blues.
  • The 47-year-old expressed his “extreme pride and excitement to represent Chelsea” in a statement.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Following Thomas Tuchel’s dismissal, Graham Potter has been selected as Chelsea’s new manager.

Potter left Brighton, a rival Premier League team, to accept the role, and has since signed a five-year contract with the Blues.

The 47-year-old expressed his “extreme pride and excitement to represent Chelsea” in a statement. Potter’s debut game in command will be a west London rivalry away game against Fulham on Saturday.

Advertisement

Club’s chairman Todd Boehly said that “We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club,”

“Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club.

“He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea.”

Also Read

Graham Potter appointed head coach on a five year contract
Graham Potter appointed head coach on a five year contract

Graham Potter was named as Chelsea's new manager on a five-year contract...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Next Story