Graham Potter was named as Chelsea’s new manager on a five-year contract on Thursday following the shock sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Graham Potter earned widespread admiration for his work at Brighton. He led the Seagulls to a ninth-place finish last season.

And took them up to fourth in the table this term while demanding engaging and tactically astute performances from his players.

The Englishman has left fellow Head club Brighton to move to Stamford Extension, with Chelsea applauding his “progressive football and inventive coaching”.

Potter’s most memorable game as Chelsea boss will be a derby at west London neighbors Fulham on Saturday.

“I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club,” he said.

“I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.”

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly, who axed Tuchel on Wednesday, just seven games into the new season, believes Potter will fit perfectly with his vision for the future at Stamford Bridge.

“We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club,” Boehly said.

“Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club.”

Potter was mooted as a candidate for the Manchester United work eventually filled by Erik ten Witch in the wake of planning Brighton’s most noteworthy at any point association finish keep going season notwithstanding working on a restricted spending plan.

Yet, when Chelsea came calling, Brighton couldn’t remain in the British chap’s way as he had a purchase out provision in his agreement.

Potter’s noteworthy work in three years with Brighton, and during his past spells at Swansea and Swedish club Ostersunds FK, checked him out as a rising administrative star.

“Exceptional coach”

His success in the dug-out has come after a modest playing career that included eight Premier League appearances at Southampton, but was mostly spent in the lower leagues.

“I am very disappointed that Graham will be leaving us. He has done exceptionally well over the past three-and-a-bit seasons — he is an exceptional head coach and an exceptional person,” said Brighton Chairman Tony Bloom said.

Notwithstanding every one of the acclamations, Chelsea will provide Potter with his most memorable taste of managing the inner selves of genius players, while adapting to super difficult new proprietors.

Currently tipped as a future Britain chief, Potter will confront the sternest trial of his profession as he evaluates what is happening at Stamford Scaffold.

Tuchel’s associations with his players had allegedly decayed and there were strains with the Stamford Scaffold proprietors.

Chelsea’s assertion obviously featured Potter’s “cooperative, ground breaking approach”.

Tuchel was hacked out on Wednesday, hours after a humiliating 1-0 loss in Chelsea’s Bosses Association opener against Dinamo Zagreb.

The German, in control for under 20 months, left with the club sitting a disheartening 6th in the Head Association in the wake of winning just three of their initial six matches.

Boehly’s consortium paid a world-record expense of 4.25 billion pounds ($4.9 billion) for a games establishment to purchase Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in late May.

They spent vigorously in the late spring move window, marking a grasp of stars including forward Raheem Real from Manchester City and Napoli safeguard Kalidou Koulibaly.

However, up to this point cost has not delivered profits, with harming routs against Leeds and Southampton before the horrible beginning to their Heroes Association crusade in Croatia.

