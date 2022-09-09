Advertisement
Hamza Iqbal wins bronze medal in Commonwealth Championship

Hamza Iqbal wins bronze medal in Commonwealth Championship

Hamza Iqbal wins bronze medal in Commonwealth Championship

Hamza Iqbal wins bronze medal in Commonwealth Championship

  • Hamza defeated Wales’ Nathan Preece 11-5.
  • Qualify for bronze and beat him.
  • In the final of the -84 category bout.
Hamza Iqbal Raja from Pakistan has won a bronze decoration for Pakistan in 10th Commonwealth Karate Championship being played at Birmingham.

Hamza, who hails from Azad Kashmir, was competing in men’s – 84 category bout.

He started  his journey to Bronze with win over India’s Vivek Teja Cherupalli in first round. The Pakistani Karateka knocked out his Indian opponent convincingly with score of 8-0.

However, in quarter final contest Hamza went down 7-2 against England’s Joe Kellaway.

Following defeat in quarter final, Hamza’s chances of winning a medal stayed alive and he entered in Repechage round.

He crushed Wales’ Nathan Preece 11-5 to qualify the bill for the bronze medal  where he confronted Demetris Demetriades of Cyprus.

In the medal contest, the Pakistani Karateka was on top of his structure. The Cypriot karateka likewise showed the absolute best abilities yet it wasn’t sufficient to handle youthful Pakistani competitor who won the challenge with score of 8-5.

Pakistan’s other Karateka in the title Saadi Abbas wasn’t in his best structure and completed at fifth spot.

Saadi had got a bye in first round yet went down 5-3 against Australia’s Mithcell Durham in quarter final.

He managed to win his first fight against Canada’s Nicholas Patrick 4-0 yet in the bronze medal challenge, he was beaten by India’s Aman Kumar 4-1.

