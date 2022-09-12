Hania Minhas wins three titles at Little Mo Internationals

Hania Minhas, a Pakistani teen tennis prodigy, won the 12 and under Division.

Recently concluded Little Mo Internationals competition in New York, US.

In the categories of Young Ladies Singles, Pairs, and Mixed Pairs.

Advertisement

Hania Minhas outclassed her rival Juliana Castellanos Trujillo in the Young Girls’ Singles in straight sets with scores of 6-1,6-1.

She then, teamed up with Juliane for the doubles competition and crushed the pair of Nella Glowacka and Janita Documents with a score of 8,3.

In the Mixed Doubles, Hania paired with Thomas O’Neil and claimed her third title as they beat Ishaan Yadlapalli and Elizabeth Sabaev with a score of 8,5 in the finals.

“These trophies mean a lot to me and I want to continue playing to the best of my abilities,” said Haniya after her remarkable feat.

It is relevant to specify here that the “Little Mo” competitions highlight rising tennis stars (matured 8-12) and assume a significant part in preparing their capacities. Little Mo is named after Maureen Connolly, the champ of nine singles titles and the first woman to win a Grand Slam.

She is likewise the only player in history to bring a championship without losing a set at all four major championships and was a leading player of the 1950s.

Advertisement

Also Read Alex Albon taken cared in intensive care after intensive care Williams driver Alex Albon experienced breathing issues. Treated in escalated care following... Advertisement