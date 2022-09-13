Haniya Minhas emerges victorious in the Girl’s 12 at Little Mo Internationals in New York.

Advertisement
Haniya Minhas, the 12-year-old tennis prodigy from Pakistan won the Girl’s 12 and under singles, doubles, and Mixed doubles events in the just-completed Little Mo Internationals in New York.

Haniya defeated Juliana Castellanos Trujillo in the girl’s singles match 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets. She then paired up with Juliana for the Girl’s 12 doubles, where they defeated Janita Files and Nella Glowacka with a final score of 8-3. Ishaan Yadlapalli and Elizabeth Sabaev were defeated by Thomas O’Neill and Haniya in the Mixed Doubles final by a score of 8-5.

Haniya said that “These trophies mean a lot and I want to continue playing to the best of my abilities.”

The “Little Mo” Tournaments are significant star-launching competitions. Maureen Connolly, the first woman to win a Grand Slam and the winner of nine major singles championships, inspired the appellation Little Mo. She was a top player in her era and the first player in history to win a title without dropping a set at all four major tournaments.

Abdul Razak Dawood, founder of the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, who earlier sponsored Haniya when she was nine years old, said, “Haniya’s enthusiasm, passion, and discipline will one day make her a world-class tennis player. I’m delighted at this young talent. Pakistan has a star in the making.”

