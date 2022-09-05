Harbhajan Singh calls out to support Arshdeep over catch drop


  • Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets.
  • Arshdeep Singhv drops Asif Ali’s catch.
  • Major loss for India after catch drop.
Harbhajan Singh, former Indian spinner freely got down on individuals savaging young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh.

After he dropped Asif Ali’s catch which turned into a defining moment for Pakistan to win against India in the gathering stage match of Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan on Sunday won the nail-gnawing match against India by five wickets to make it even against the Rohit Sharma-drove side.

A 73-run partnership among Rizwan and Nawaz helped set the middle stage for Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah to complete the game for Pakistan.

Nonetheless, at a urgent phase of the match, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh dropped Asif Ali’s catch which insulted Indian cricket fans and they seriously censured him.
Indians savaged Arshdeep as well as posted prejudicial disdain remarks against the bowler, but previous cricket Harbhajan Singh showed up to openly endorse the bowler and surrendered a shut call to the can’t stand mongers.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan encouraged individuals not to deliberately condemn the bowler and said nobody drops a catch.

“We are proud of our boys. Pakistan played better. Shame on such people who are putting our guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and the team. Arsh is GOLD,” Harbhajan tweeted.

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh yielded 27 runs with one wicket in 3.5 overs, nonetheless, he took the wicket of Asif Ali.

