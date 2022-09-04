Haris Rauf reveals game plan against India

Hours before their essential Asia Cup experience against India.

Pakistan’s pacer Haris Rauf promised to keep up with.

Side’s triumphant force after their victory against Hong Kong.

Haris Rauf said that the focal point of Men in Green will be on sending Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to the structure at opportunity.

The Pakistan group will introduce their best in the super charged conflict.

“We will do whatever it takes not to rehash the errors which were made in the last match against India,” he added.

The in-structure Green Shirts will dominate the game, trusted the pacer.

“We will attempt to exploit the shortcomings of Indian players,” Rauf said adding that he will bowl good to go. He kept up with that he would bowl spot balls in the match.

Something like one of our main three hitters will be expected to play extended innings to dominate the game, he added.

With the assurance to vindicate their initial loss because of the Men dressed in Blue, Pakistan will take on chief opponents India by and by in what is generally anticipated to be an exhilarating experience of the Asia Cup Super 4 phase at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

The match is booked to begin at 7pm Pakistan time.

In a huge blow for Pakistan, pacer Shahnawaz Dahani won’t be accessible to play in that frame of mind in Green’s third match of the competition against India because of injury.

Both Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain have been approached to prepare for Sunday’s match as both of them is supposed to fill in for Dahani.

Dahani supported a physical issue while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday.

Dahani supported a physical issue while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday.