Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Haris Rauf reveals game plan against India
Haris Rauf reveals game plan against India

Haris Rauf reveals game plan against India

Articles
Advertisement
Haris Rauf reveals game plan against India

Haris Rauf reveals game plan against India

Advertisement
  • Hours before their essential Asia Cup experience against India.
  • Pakistan’s pacer Haris Rauf promised to keep up with.
  • Side’s triumphant force after their victory against Hong Kong.
Advertisement

Haris Rauf said that the focal point of Men in Green will be on sending Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to the structure at opportunity.

The Pakistan group will introduce their best in the super charged conflict.

“We will do whatever it takes not to rehash the errors which were made in the last match against India,” he added.

The in-structure Green Shirts will dominate the game, trusted the pacer.

“We will attempt to exploit the shortcomings of Indian players,” Rauf said adding that he will bowl good to go. He kept up with that he would bowl spot balls in the match.

Something like one of our main three hitters will be expected to play extended innings to dominate the game, he added.

Advertisement

With the assurance to vindicate their initial loss because of the Men dressed in Blue, Pakistan will take on chief opponents India by and by in what is generally anticipated to be an exhilarating experience of the Asia Cup Super 4 phase at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

The match is booked to begin at 7pm Pakistan time.

In a huge blow for Pakistan, pacer Shahnawaz Dahani won’t be accessible to play in that frame of mind in Green’s third match of the competition against India because of injury.

Both Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain have been approached to prepare for Sunday’s match as both of them is supposed to fill in for Dahani.

Dahani supported a physical issue while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday.

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistan’s possible playing XI for clash against India again
Pakistan’s possible playing XI for clash against India again

Pakistan will play against chief opponents India. Asia Cup Super-4 conflict tomorrow...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Argentina Vs Croatia Live Score | Fifa World Cup Semifinal Live updates
Argentina Vs Croatia Live Score | Fifa World Cup Semifinal Live updates
PSL 8 Draft: PCB revealed Foreign players diamond category list
PSL 8 Draft: PCB revealed Foreign players diamond category list
Messi's Argentina will face Modric's Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semifinals.
Messi's Argentina will face Modric's Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semifinals.
ICC rates the Rawalpindi pitch as
ICC rates the Rawalpindi pitch as "below average."
ENG vs. PAK: Babar Azam upset by criticism
ENG vs. PAK: Babar Azam upset by criticism
PCB creates new position to oversee cricket affairs
PCB creates new position to oversee cricket affairs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story